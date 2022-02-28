2022 Dodge Ram TRX’s Engine Performance or Ford F-150 Raptor’s Practicality?

The most popular and hotly contested trucks in the U.S. are the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor and the Dodge Ram TRX. The rivalry is so intense among consumers that the automakers had to join in on the fun.
Brian or Bros FOURR Speed reviewed the pickup trucks, comparing their quirks and features.
The Ram TRX is pricier than the Raptor, depending on options and trim level. The Raptor has a starting price of $70,370, while the Ram TRX starts at $78,675.
It might seem pointless comparing the TRX’s 702 HP against the Raptor’s measly 450 HP. However, a similarly potent Raptor R is in the pipeline.
The looks on the two trucks are subjective, but we believe they are similarly designed, with the TRX slightly having a more aggressive design. Both have full crew cabs with four doors, shorter beds, LED taillights, and dual exhausts.
While both trucks feel and look comfortable, the TRX’s interior is luxurious with leather and Alcantara, while the Raptor is more sport-oriented with leather and carbon trims. The TRX’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system is superior, offering over-the-air updates smooth and faster operation.
Brian’s Raptor unit comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission making 450 HP and 691 Nm of torque. The TRX, on the other hand, packs a massive 6.2-liter supercharged V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, pumping out 702 HP and 881 Nm of torque.
The Raptor and TRX are off-roaders and come with fine-tuned suspension systems. However, the Raptor has more edge. It also comes with 37-inch tires and higher ground clearance at 13.1-inches compared to the TRX’s are 35-inch tires and 11.8-inch ground clearance.
Heavy trucks and economy never feature in the same sentence, but the F-150 Raptor’s estimated fuel economy is at 15 mpg for the city and 18 mpg for the highway. The Ram TRX is slightly worse at ten mpg in the city and 14 mpg on the road.
