2022 Dacia Jogger Starts at £14,995 in the UK

Presented last September as a 2022 model, Jogger is the newest Dacia of them all. The budget-friendly people carrier is a station wagon that presumably mingled with a crossover based on the unpainted cladding. A pretty good-looking car, despite the automaker’s low-cost mantra, the seven-seat MPV is offered in the UK from merely £14,995 ($20,300).
What do you get for your hard-earned pounds? Essential is the name of the most basic of specifications, which features cruise control, a speed limiter, rear parking sensors, and manual air conditioning. The list of standard goodies further includes height and reach adjustments for the steering wheel, automatic headlights, fog lights up front, electric front windows, automatic braking, as well as the smartphone-based Media Control system.
In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, Jogger uses a three-cylinder turbo by the name of TCe 110. The direct-injected mill cranks out 110 ps (nearly 109 hp) from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) from 2,900 to 3,500 rpm, which isn’t exactly stellar for this application.
You see, Dacia quotes a minimum empty weight of 1,205 kilograms (2,657 pounds). In conjunction with a six-speed manual, the most Jogger can offer is 11.2 seconds from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).
Comfort is the mid-range trim level, which adds 16-inch steel wheels that replicate alloys. Other highlights include modular roof rails, body-color door handles, e-adjustable heated mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a soft-feel steering wheel. Electric rear windows, a central armrest, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, blind spot warning, an electric parking brake, the 8.0-inch Media Display, wired Android Auto, and wired Apple CarPlay mirroring seal the deal.
Priced at £16,595 ($22,465), the Comfort is bettered by the £17,395 ($23,545) Extreme SE that levels up on the visual front. Would-be customers would most certainly be a little more interested in the useful stuff, as in heated front seats, sat nav, cordless mirroring, and 16-inch alloys.
Come 2023, Jogger will be updated with a hybrid powertrain option.
