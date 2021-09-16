2022 Citroen New C3 Flees Old Continent, Is Built in South America and India

Born as the cuddly successor of the urban-dwelling Citroen Saxo, the C3 has already reached its third generation since 2002. Even more so, the current iteration has been updated not once, but twice.
Following the 2020 redesign of the subcompact hatchback, the French automaker has now presented the 2022 New C3. This is a model version part of the company’s new strategy to broaden its international appeal. That means a focus on markets outside the Old Continent, such as South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and China, as well as India.
More precisely, the New C3 has been cooked up as “a versatile hatchback measuring less than 4m (157.5 in.) in length that will enable the brand to expand in India and consolidate its presence in South America.” As such, Citroen allowed part of the development to take place in South America and India. And because it’s an integral part of the new family of three models with selected international appeal, it is also going to be locally produced in India and South America.
Envisioned as a modern representative of the Citroen range, the New C3 is also very robust, as its styling was heavily influenced by crossover SUVs, and so it sports a slightly higher ground clearance (180 mm/7 in.), as well as a beefier suspension and tougher components. The design differs from the European version, as the automaker aimed to fully tailor this new vehicle (part of the C-Cubed strategy) for the specific needs of those two major markets.
It’s still easy to recognize thanks to the shared DNA with recent models such as the New C4 or New C5 X. Also, it comes with a simple and fresh take on the interior setup (10-inch infotainment, smartphone-oriented features), as well as a wide array of accessories that were specifically designed for each market. Citroen said it will build the New C3 in Chennai, India and South America for the local markets and start deliveries there and across Latin America during the first half of next year.
