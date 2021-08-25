Opel Rocks-e Is a Citroen Ami Submitted to Badge Engineering

It seems Citroën hit the jackpot with the Ami. It should be doing so well that Opel decided to have its share of that cake. Another possibility is that Stellantis thinks the idea can succeed in markets where the Citroën brand may not do so well, such as in Germany. Whatever the explanation is, the deal is that the Ami now has an Opel version called Rocks-e. The sad bit is that it is the most recent example of badge engineering in the automotive industry.

