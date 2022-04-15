2022 Chevy Spark LT : Going Out With a Whimper at the 2022 New York Auto Show

Perennially less value for your money than other cars in its segment despite often being slightly nicer equipped, the Spark's final nail in the coffin was losing its status as the number one selling sub-compact in America in the third quarter of 2021. In fairness, it wasn't like the subcompact market is all that healthy in the U.S. these days with how popular crossover SUVs are.
Despite an all but certain sunsetting of the Spark moniker being imminent, GM decided to use a couple of dozen square feet to roll out the last of the Sparks for one last hurrah. Was it worth sacrificing valuable real estate on a car condemned to the grave as the Spark is? Read on to find out.
At this year's show, the particular Spark LT on display rocks an admittedly pretty wicked-looking Summit White paint job. Say what you will about GM quality, but their factory paint booths sure make for a stunning introduction at any motor show until buyers start to see rust bubbles rising to the surface far sooner than you would have expected. All jokes aside, the Spark in its fourth generation did at least more dignified than some other small hatchbacks.
Once inside, there isn't much in the interior department of the 2022 Spark that would set it apart from the other vehicles in its segment. However, we will give it props for the chunky and tactile HVAC control system.
The seats were comfortable enough for what they were. It's certainly better than the flat rear bench found in the back of some contemporaries of the Spark. But don't expect this to be very enjoyable as a weekend long-distance travel vehicle. Proceedings are improved somewhat by a competitive 11.3 cubic feet (320 liters) of cargo room with the rear seats up.
Not the least because of the puny performance under the hood. This one comes in the form of a 1.4-liter dual overhead cam, multiport fuel injected LV7 four-cylinder engine under the hood in US-spec models since 2016.
There's a sense with the Spark, both inside and out, that any hope of taking the market by storm was well and truly gone by the time GM decided to pull the plug after the 2022 model year.
Production of the globally sold vehicle is slated to cease forever in October of this year. With that in mind, it's important to understand the other complexities at work that led to the Spark failing as it did. In order to do that, we think it's best explained by looking at the car which overtook the Spark in the sales charts. The Mitsubishi Mirage is a car that doesn't even attempt to be remotely fancy.
It's only a few hundred pounds and CCs away from being a heavy quadricycle, and every component of its construction was built with expenses cut at just about every nook and cranny.
But in the age of the global health crisis and the scourge of the microchip shortage, a barebones-acceptable car with next to zero frills like the Mirage was more appealing than paying a little bit extra for a little bit more window dressing.
Let us know in the comments down below.
