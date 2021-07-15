2022 Chevrolet Colorado Entices This Summer With Off-Road Trail Boss Adventures

It’s not long before the popular mid-size pickup truck will switch to a whole new generation, perhaps even as fast as the 2023 model year if the rumor mill is to be trusted. But before that big change happens, General Motors seems compelled to keep the Chevy as enticing as possible for the customers eager to get a new example right now.
The 2022 model year isn’t on sale just yet but already we’re getting a few juicy details about its upcoming features. Chief among them might be the return of the Trail Boss option, which has been offered before for the 2015 and 2016 model years. The latest version isn’t a new trim and will come up as a dealer-installed package with the RPO code PEC, as per the report coming from GM Authority.
Fortunately, we’re not dealing here with just another example of all show and no extra go, because it’s not just a traditional case of added badges and trim features. Instead, the Trail Boss package will be available on the LT and Z71 grades, exclusively with four-wheel drive. As such, we can easily see it bridging the gap towards the ZR2 version, but affordably. According to the rumor mill, it should come before the end of the summer for $2,995 on the LT and $2,895 on the Z71.
As for the contents, the list is actually quite extensive. Everything starts with a one-inch (2.54 cm) front leveling kit, a set of performance (front and mid) skid plates, black Colorado badges and tailgate lettering, as well as red recovery hooks. Styling is also of the essence, so the mid-size pickup truck also boasts a new set of 17-inch-high gloss black alloy wheels.
There is no indication of any interior changes, so we can assume this pack doesn’t come with any. Additionally, if Chevy doesn’t modify the available powertrain options, the Trail Boss will come alongside the 2.5-liter four-cylinder, 2.8-liter turbodiesel, and the 3.6-liter V6 engines on the LT. Meanwhile, just the flagship V6 can be had with the Z71, churning out 305 hp when paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
