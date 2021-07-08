1,380 HP Chevy Caprice on 24-inch Wheels Drag Races Big-Block Impala, Crushes It

Back in the 1960s, muscle cars revolutionized the go-fast business by mixing intermediate platforms with big engines that could otherwise be destined for larger bodies. And while we're still enjoying the formula, there's no denying the fact that full-size models can also put a show at the drag strip. Case in point with the quarter-mile stunt we have here, which involves a 1987 Chevrolet Caprice and a 1973 Chevy Impala.
In factory trim, these Golden Bowtie machines had different ways of going about the full-size formula, with the eras in which they were built strongly contributing to this.
For one, the Impala in question is a member of the fifth-generation model, which landed on the market as the largest car the brand offered up until that point.
As for the third-generation example representing camp Caprice in this 1,320 feet battle, the Malaise era dictated a downsizing process in an attempt to increase fuel efficiency, which resulted in the most comprehensive transformation a full-size Chevy had received up until that point.
Now, the said Caprice could be had with a big-block, namely the Turbo-Jet 454 that made up to 365 hp. And while this example sports this sort of configuration, we can't be sure about the exact type of V8 lurking under the hood.
Speaking of the hood, this is now protruded by a massive scoop, as well as by no less than eight pipes that spit fire as the driver mashes the throttle. Oh, and the enthusiast behind the wheel appeared to be purging the nitrous system just before the race—the battle awaits you at the 2:14 point of the clip below, which comes via YouTuber
Jmalcom2004.
It's also worth noting that the machine, which is run by a crew dubbed FYB Racing, has been filmed in other drag strip scenarios where it rode on massive 2x-inch wheels, but used smaller units for this battle while featuring Mickey Thompson slicks, all in pursuit of the big W.
Returning to the '87 Caprice, we've witnessed this vehicle pulling quarter-mile runs in the past. And it appears that, for this battle, it maintained its usual configuration, which involves 24-inch wheels (wrapped in slicks) at the back and 26-inch units up front.
Motivation comes from a 427ci (7L) LSX featuring a pair of 72mm turbos, with the owner, who goes by the Doctor Boost nickname (we wonder why), having previously mentioned an output of 1,380 hp, even though we expect that figure to vary.
As faith would have it, those M/T slicks didn't seem to help the Impala all that much, as it appears that the vehicle goes a bit sideways in the final part of the run.
