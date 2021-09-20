2022 Cadillac CT5 Order Guide Reveals More Safety Kit

A mid-size luxury sedan that’s not going to surpass the 5 Series or E Class anytime soon in terms of commercial success, the CT5 replaces the long-running CTS in Cadillac’s lineup. For the 2022 model year, the most General Motors could improve on the CT5 is the standard safety kit.
According to the fleet order guide that you can analyze below, the plushy sedan now features Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Following Distance Indicator on the base Luxury trim. These systems were previously bundled in the Driver Awareness Plus Package, which used to be optional on the Premium Luxury, Sport, and V.
The Premium Luxury, Sport, and V are flaunting Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Automatic Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, as well as high-beam assist. Similar to the Chevrolet and GMC stablemates, Cadillac is calling the latter IntelliBeam.
Now available on the Sport grade, Super Cruise Level 2 semi-autonomous driving can’t be had on the CT5-V Blackwing, the supercharged V8-engined brawler that shames even the BMW M5 CS in terms of horsepower and torque. Considering that V-Series models are designed to appeal to customers who appreciate a well-sorted chassis more than massaged seats, I suppose that Cadillac was right to limit the availability of Super Cruise.
The fleet order guide further confirms three powerplants. RPO code LSY applies to the base 2.0-liter turbo, which is good for 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. The LGY 3.0-liter V6 is a twin-turbocharged affair with 335 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) on tap. Both engines are joined by a 10-speed box and rear- or all-wheel drive.
Customers who prefer the LT4 small-block V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing are treated to more horsepower and torque than the LT4-engined Camaro ZL1, along with a choice between a Tremec manual and a Hydra-Matic auto. The big-boy sedan is only available with rear-wheel drive, zero to 60 mph (97 kph) comes in 3.7 seconds, and top speed is rated at 200 mph (322 kph).
The Premium Luxury, Sport, and V are flaunting Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Automatic Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, as well as high-beam assist. Similar to the Chevrolet and GMC stablemates, Cadillac is calling the latter IntelliBeam.
Now available on the Sport grade, Super Cruise Level 2 semi-autonomous driving can’t be had on the CT5-V Blackwing, the supercharged V8-engined brawler that shames even the BMW M5 CS in terms of horsepower and torque. Considering that V-Series models are designed to appeal to customers who appreciate a well-sorted chassis more than massaged seats, I suppose that Cadillac was right to limit the availability of Super Cruise.
The fleet order guide further confirms three powerplants. RPO code LSY applies to the base 2.0-liter turbo, which is good for 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. The LGY 3.0-liter V6 is a twin-turbocharged affair with 335 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) on tap. Both engines are joined by a 10-speed box and rear- or all-wheel drive.
Customers who prefer the LT4 small-block V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing are treated to more horsepower and torque than the LT4-engined Camaro ZL1, along with a choice between a Tremec manual and a Hydra-Matic auto. The big-boy sedan is only available with rear-wheel drive, zero to 60 mph (97 kph) comes in 3.7 seconds, and top speed is rated at 200 mph (322 kph).