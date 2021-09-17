Rapper Boosie Badazz Treats His Mother to New 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Rapper Boosie Badazz is known for his bluntness on social media, but he goes above and beyond when it comes to his family, and has a reputation of giving them expensive gifts.
In a new video he posted on social media, Boosie Badazz revealed he treated his mom to a very impressive gift: a 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The rapper has just posted the video, but revealed that he presented her with the actual SUV a week ago, as he captioned the post: “LOVE YA MOMA @standingongodsword NEW LAC 2021 #7daysago #justposting lmao.”
The video starts with the rapper waiting for his mom, who beamed when noticed her expensive present. “Hold my cigarette ’cause I don’t smoke in my truck,” she said as she handed it off to someone off-camera. Then they gave us a little glimpse of the interior as well, and the rapper’s mom seemed incredibly excited as she jumped in the driver’s seat and marvelled about the leather colors, which Boosie calls “peanut butter.”
It’s a very impressive gift, as the fifth generation of the luxury SUV includes a curved OLD 38-inch screen, Enhanced Super Cruise, the hands-free, semi-autonomous driver-assist system that works on 200,000 miles of mapped highways. It also seems to make a very safe gift, as it comes packewith standard automatic emergency and front pedestrian breaking, forward collision alert, HD surround vision, safety alert seat and rear pedestrian alert.
Under its hood, the new Cadillac has a 6.2-liter V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management with 10-speed automatic transmission which generates 420 horsepower at 5600 rpm and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque at 5100 rpm. The SUV reaches a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph), accelerating from 0-60 mph (100 kph) in 5.25 seconds.
All of these performances have an estimated starting price of $77,500, and it can reach $102,000, but Boosie Badazz has no problem splurging on lavish gifts for his family.
