When She's Not Hanging Off Hummers, Jordana Brewster Still Drives a Range Rover

While her on-screen persona spent a lot of time behind the wheel of a fair share amount of memorable cars, Jordana Brewster seems to be faithful to her Range Rover.
Brazilian-American actress Jordan Brewster is best known for playing Mia Torreto, Paul Walker’s (Brian O’Connor) wife in the Fast & Furious franchise. She appeared in the first film in 2001, before reprising her role in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh installments.
In real life, she is not driving supercars. The 32-year-old actress has an average but still impressive Range Rover collection. Over the years, she seems to have had several SUVs, having been seen out in a Range Rover Sport since 2012, and, as you can see in the attached post, she was still driving a Range Rover a few days ago.
Brewster previously told Moviehole, “I love the Range Rover that I drive. I love that car. I do not know how I feel about the new Range Rover model, though. They have softened the lines of it and I am not fond of that. I am very in to how a car looks and how it feels but as far as engines and things go, I have no clue.”
To SBNation, the actress also shared that it’s her favorite car to drive: “I love Range Rovers. Especially in L.A., because they're big and bulky and I feel safe driving in them.”
Jordana Brewster also reportedly owns a Chevy Tahoe, which is another option for practicality and safety, unlike the cars she had in the Fast and Furious series.
The latest Range Rover Sport is a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and it delivers an exceptionally refined experience. It has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100kph) of just 6,3 seconds and hits a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
For a press conference at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment event in celebration of the F9 director's cut, Brewster also casually hung off a Hummer, "as one does," as you can see in the attached post below.
