Regina King Shines in the Spotlight, as Cadillac Kicks Off Orders for the 2023 Lyriq

The media campaign for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, is relying on strong showbiz personalities who can express the bold spirit of the new model. Actress Regina King is starring in the promotional video launched before Cadillac kicks off reservations for the upcoming Lyriq.
“If you want to be bold, you have to go off script” is the punchline in the new Cadillac Lyriq campaign video, where Regina King is changing the storyline as she goes, and making it her own. The idea behind the film is that the first Cadillac EV breaks with tradition, while also challenging the preconceived notion of what EVs are all about.
The 2023 Lyriq “proves that sexy and innovation can go hand in hand”, said the actress earlier this year, in a social media post where she announced the partnership with the car brand. Kid Cudi, another ambassador for the new Lyriq, also shared images of the future SUV on his social media accounts, saying that it has “the right vibe”.
Cadillac is getting ready to launch reservations for the Lyriq on September 18, at 4 p.m ET/1 p.m. PT. Promising a range of over 300 miles (483 km), with power ramped up to 340 hp and 440 Nm of torque, the Lyriq is designed to be just as efficient as it is luxurious.
By ditching the engine, Cadillac focused more on the vehicle’s interior, which is supposed to be ultra-comfortable, boasting a curved 33” diagonal advanced LED display, noise cancellation technology and “choreographed” LED lights (activated by automatic driver detection).
However, not everyone is excited about this future electric SUV. According to recent reports, several Cadillac dealers in the U.S. have preferred to close their franchise instead of investing an extra $200,000 in their showrooms, in order to adapt to selling and servicing EVs. This came as a result of General Motors reportedly asking dealers to choose between investing or being paid to cancel the franchise agreement.
Whether or not there will be fewer Cadillac dealers in the U.S., the new Lyriq is ready to debut with pricing starting at $58,795. Orders for the following Performance all-wheel drive model will be available in late 2022.
