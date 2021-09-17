Here Is the First Look at the Cybertruck CyberLandr Functional Prototype

4 The Power of Elon: Tesla CEO Approves of CyberLandr, the Cybertruck Dream RV

Earlier this year, U.S.-based startup Stream It, Inc. announced a very special camper designed for the upcoming Cybertruck from Tesla. It was called the CyberLandr and it promised to reinvent motorhomes to combine enhanced functionality with comfort. 11 photos



Demand for the CyberLandr proved unexpectedly high. Tesla does have this kind of hold over the market, but this was a surprise because this is not a Tesla product. Not even the fact that the final design of the CyberLandr was entirely dependent on the production version of the Cybertruck could dampen the interest.



Since then, the official delivery timeline for



The video is more of a commercial than a video update the kind we’re accustomed to, in that it relies heavily on nostalgia and the evergreen myth that many great technological inventions of this century were put together in a home garage. The CyberLandr is also in one such garage, and the video shows it extending upwards – but not rearwards, as it did in the computer-generated video used to introduce it. No shot of the interior is included, so for all we know, this could be a fancy box-type-thing that pops up. The fact that there is no Cybertruck to place it on doesn’t help, either.



Still, this video is meant to show that the CyberLandr is not vaporware. As noted above, interest in this unique motorhome has been sky-high and it became even more so after



