City Transformer Changes to Be Nimble in the City and Stable on the Road

The City Transformer does not have this name by chance. Thanks to its Active Width Technology, it can change its track depending on what it needs to do. If it is on the road at 90 km/h (56 mph), it will spread its wheels out of its narrow body. Don’t worry about mud or dirty hitting the little car: the mudguards follow the wheels. When it is in the city and in need of a parking space, the wheels retract.That makes the City Transformer be either 1 meter (39.4 inches) wide or 1.40 m (55.1 in) wide. All other measures remain the same: it is 2.50 m long, 1.58 m tall, and has a 1.80 m wheelbase. The tiny Israeliseats two people: the driver and a passenger right behind them.City Transformer (the company) claims that the little EV has a range of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) depending on how you drive it. If you make the most of its two 7.5motors and 0 to 50 km/h (31 mph) time of 5 seconds, the range drops to only 120 km (74.5 mi). Unfortunately, the company did not disclose how big the battery pack is nor which chemistry it uses. It just shared images of its skateboard.Considering its price, we’d bet on ternary lithium-ion cells. Anyone willing to pre-order one of these cars will pay €12,500. When deliveries start, the price will rise to €16,000. The company did not disclose when it expects that to happen nor where it will sell the City Transformer. We got in touch with the company to learn more about its plans.