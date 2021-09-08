Bluegame’s Newest Flagship Unveiled: BG72 Gives Up Secrets for Over $4 Million

5 Over 34,000 Cadillac CT4 and CT5s to Be Recalled for Airbags

3 Cadillac Escalade on 30s Can Turn Any Parking Lot Into a Concert Hall

2 Cadillac Will Compete in WEC and IMSA in 2023 With a V-Series Prototype

1 900 HP Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Looks Like Something Bruce Wayne Would Drive Through Gotham

More on this:

Kid Cudi Gives Just the Right Vibe for the New 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac is starting a big campaign for their upcoming 2023 Lyric, and rapper Kid Cudi is giving the “right vibe” for the luxurious vehicle. 6 photos SUV model. The rapper is no stranger to cars, and he has quite an impressive collection himself. He owns a Mercedes-Benz SLS- AMG , a 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, a "standard" Range Rover, a 1969 cherry red Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet, a Triumph Bonneville, a Can-Am Spyder, and a red Vespa. The rapper’s love for motors has also landed him a role in the 2014 movie Need for Speed.



When it comes to his new partnership, Cudi wrote: “This is just the right vibe, turn it loud if you need to in the new all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ. Trust your instincts.”



The 2023 Cadillac Lyric is truly a sight to behold as soon as the LED headlights light up as you turn it on. The new all-electric vehicle comes with an estimated 300 miles (482 km) of range on a full charge. When it comes to the specifics, the Lyriq comes in a rear-wheel drive configuration, and it is capable of developing 340 horsepower.



The interior is also a wonder. The dashboard prides itself with a stunning 33-inch diagonal with an advanced LED display. The SUV also offers an especially useful feature: the Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver-assistance system. If you’re also interested in blasting music out loud, the new model has you covered with an AKG Studio-19 speaker system with headrest speakers.







Reservations for the vehicle begin this month, and the model is expected to become available at the beginning of 2022. The price for the new electric machine starts from just under $60,000.



Vezi aceast? postare pe Instagram O postare distribuit? de Willis (@kidcudi) Kid Cudi’s love for cars has just granted him a partnership with Cadillac for their upcomingmodel. The rapper is no stranger to cars, and he has quite an impressive collection himself. He owns a Mercedes-Benz SLS-, a 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, a "standard" Range Rover, a 1969 cherry red Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet, a Triumph Bonneville, a Can-Am Spyder, and a red Vespa. The rapper’s love for motors has also landed him a role in the 2014 movie Need for Speed.When it comes to his new partnership, Cudi wrote: “This is just the right vibe, turn it loud if you need to in the new all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ. Trust your instincts.”The 2023 Cadillac Lyric is truly a sight to behold as soon as the LED headlights light up as you turn it on. The new all-electric vehicle comes with an estimated 300 miles (482 km) of range on a full charge. When it comes to the specifics, the Lyriq comes in a rear-wheel drive configuration, and it is capable of developing 340 horsepower.The interior is also a wonder. The dashboard prides itself with a stunning 33-inch diagonal with an advanced LED display. The SUV also offers an especially useful feature: the Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver-assistance system. If you’re also interested in blasting music out loud, the new model has you covered with an AKG Studio-19 speaker system with headrest speakers. The brand ’s prior ad for the Cadillac Lyriq included Chef Jordan Kahn and Niki Nakayama, in a unique combination between the elegance of cooking and driving.Reservations for the vehicle begin this month, and the model is expected to become available at the beginning of 2022. The price for the new electric machine starts from just under $60,000.