So Making EVs Is Easy, Right? An Engineer Shows How Wrong That Is

Rich Benoit already did us a great favor in debunking the myth that EVs don’t need maintenance. If that were right, he and his partners would not have opened three Electrified Garage shops in such a short time. However, manufacturing myths about EVs keep spreading. Thankfully, David Twohig decided to grab the bull by the horns and write a really nice text on LinkedIn about five of the most persistent (and false) stories about electric car manufacturing.