2022 Cadillac Blackwing Models Get Forged Magnesium Alloy Wheels

It may be the eighth most abundant element in the Earth’s crust, but magnesium is a bit more special than meets the eye in the automotive industry. General Motors, for example, says that “the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be the only GM products to offer magnesium wheels in the near future.”
Inspired by the DPi-V.R racing car that competes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since 2017, these wheels are optional and the reason they’re made from Mg is reduced weight. This, in turn, translates to improved handling and better ride quality in conjunction with fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control.
Right down to the finish, the only photograph of the wheels published so far by the American automaker mirrors the design we’ve seen on a prototype of the CT5-V Blackwing. Cadillac also happens to be keeping its mouth shut about the reveal date of the go-faster luxury sedans, but the crown jewel of General Motors did confirm the on-sale date in the guise of “summer 2021” for the 2022 model year.
We’ve also been told that V-Series Blackwing sedans will have limited availability even though Cadillac is a shadow of its former self in terms of desirability. The Chinese can’t get enough of them, but U.S. customers aren’t as excited by the luxury brand. To the point, Cadillac sold 156,246 units in the United States and 213,717 units in the Middle Kingdom last year, a difference that speaks volumes.
Projected to pack more than 460 and 640 horsepower, respectively, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will further be treated to carbon-fiber seats. Those who like to row their own gears will have to consider the larger of the two sedans, which is going to pair a good ol’ manual with a supercharged 6.2-liter blunderbuss.
The small-block V8 is the LT4 engine that Cadillac used in the CTS-V and Chevrolet in the C7 Z06. As for the smaller of the two siblings, you can look forward to the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 from the ATS-V and ATS-V Coupe.
