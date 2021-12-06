2022 Audi e-tron Facelift Spied During Winter Testing, Expect Its Reveal Soon

Audi has prepared a facelift for its first-ever production electric vehicle, the e-tron. Its restyled version is set to arrive four years after the public debut of the e-tron, and we have fresh spy shots of its prototype during winter testing.
As you can observe, the front grille was modified, as it features a honeycomb pattern. This is not the first time we have noticed this on the prototype of the upcoming e-tron. The current grille of the Audi e-tron comes with vertical and horizontal slats in a horizontal grille.
The horizontal shape of the grille was retained, while the interior design of that grille was slightly modified. Just like the ongoing model, the grille also includes a license plate holder, as well as the Audi logo. The latter is concealed in the case of the prototype, but that is something that is done with every prototype during testing on public roads.
We can also observe a modified front bumper, along with a new rear bumper. The front fenders, rear fenders, and side skirts may also receive one or several changes. The prototype also featured a set of production-spec wheels, while the color of the body was blue, instead of the usual white or black, that we often find on prototypes.
Since Audi has also concealed the look of the rear lights, as well as that of the front lights, it is reasonable to assume that the German company will modify their look with the facelift of the e-tron.
Another thing that is easy to notice is the fact that Audi has not ditched its set of rear-facing cameras, called Virtual Exterior Mirrors, instead of the conventional ones.
Customers will still be able to order the e-tron with conventional mirrors if the Virtual Exterior Mirrors are not suited to their taste. Having driven the Audi e-tron, I can say that anyone behind the wheel will need some time to get accustomed to checking the displays instead of the mirrors.
Since too much change may be too much for some people, it is understandable if someone prefers conventional side mirrors instead of Audi's innovative technology.
The horizontal shape of the grille was retained, while the interior design of that grille was slightly modified. Just like the ongoing model, the grille also includes a license plate holder, as well as the Audi logo. The latter is concealed in the case of the prototype, but that is something that is done with every prototype during testing on public roads.
We can also observe a modified front bumper, along with a new rear bumper. The front fenders, rear fenders, and side skirts may also receive one or several changes. The prototype also featured a set of production-spec wheels, while the color of the body was blue, instead of the usual white or black, that we often find on prototypes.
Since Audi has also concealed the look of the rear lights, as well as that of the front lights, it is reasonable to assume that the German company will modify their look with the facelift of the e-tron.
Another thing that is easy to notice is the fact that Audi has not ditched its set of rear-facing cameras, called Virtual Exterior Mirrors, instead of the conventional ones.
Customers will still be able to order the e-tron with conventional mirrors if the Virtual Exterior Mirrors are not suited to their taste. Having driven the Audi e-tron, I can say that anyone behind the wheel will need some time to get accustomed to checking the displays instead of the mirrors.
Since too much change may be too much for some people, it is understandable if someone prefers conventional side mirrors instead of Audi's innovative technology.