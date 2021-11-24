Audi Prepping Mid-Cycle Refresh for the E-Tron, 2023 Model Spied With New Face

Audi has started testing the 2023 e-tron Sportback just last month, so it was only natural that its more practical sibling, the non-Sportback e-tron, would follow in its footsteps.
The first prototype, as far as we’re aware of anyway, of the brand’s zero-emission high-rider has made its spy photo debut, with its front and rear ends under wraps. And there’s an obvious reason behind that.
Look closely at the grille, and you will see that while it has the same shape and size as before, it sports a new honeycomb pattern, replacing the vertical and horizontal slats. Given the partial camouflage headlights, we can assume that Audi will tweak them too.
Further down, the 2023 e-tron has a wider lower grille and repositioned side air intakes. The side skirts seem bulkier than before, and further back, it has a new rear bumper with a cleaner design, though the reflectors are still positioned in the same spot as before. The taillights are partially under wraps, suggesting that they will also be new, and the strip joining them together in the middle of the tailgate, right under the corporate logo, is completely hidden.
Zooming in on certain pics, we can see that the digital instrument cluster appears to have a slightly different shape. In all likelihood, the German car firm will at least update the software of the infotainment system too, and the third display, dedicated to the HVAC system, might be tweaked as well. Everything could be topped off with new upholstery and trim options.
Expected to debut sometime next year, the 2023 e-tron might sport some improvements beneath the skin too. Some believe that the overall range will significantly go up on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, and since there’s no way to back up this rumor yet, we’ll simply end it here.
Look closely at the grille, and you will see that while it has the same shape and size as before, it sports a new honeycomb pattern, replacing the vertical and horizontal slats. Given the partial camouflage headlights, we can assume that Audi will tweak them too.
Further down, the 2023 e-tron has a wider lower grille and repositioned side air intakes. The side skirts seem bulkier than before, and further back, it has a new rear bumper with a cleaner design, though the reflectors are still positioned in the same spot as before. The taillights are partially under wraps, suggesting that they will also be new, and the strip joining them together in the middle of the tailgate, right under the corporate logo, is completely hidden.
Zooming in on certain pics, we can see that the digital instrument cluster appears to have a slightly different shape. In all likelihood, the German car firm will at least update the software of the infotainment system too, and the third display, dedicated to the HVAC system, might be tweaked as well. Everything could be topped off with new upholstery and trim options.
Expected to debut sometime next year, the 2023 e-tron might sport some improvements beneath the skin too. Some believe that the overall range will significantly go up on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, and since there’s no way to back up this rumor yet, we’ll simply end it here.