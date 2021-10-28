Audi Improves the e-tron 55's Range Through Update, Existing Models Get It for Free

We have great news if you happen to own a 2019 or 2020 Audi e-tron 55 quattro. Your vehicle might be one of 34,000 Audi e-tron 55 quattro models that are eligible for a free update that brings an increased range in real driving conditions, and the update is free.
As Audi underlines, this update manages to squeeze an extra 20 kilometers (ca. 12 miles) of range out of the drivetrain, which is equivalent to a five-percent increase. The update cannot be done over the air, though, so you will need to call an Audi dealer and schedule an appointment.
After the application of the update, the range of MY2019/2020 Audi e-tron 55 quattro models grows to 441 kilometers (ca. 274 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle, just like on MY2021 vehicles.
If you live in the U.S., you might have to wait a bit longer before calling the dealer, as the German marque has just announced the update for European models. Audi noted that vehicles built starting September 2018 to November 2019 are eligible for this update.
Since these vehicles are supposed to have the same drive train regardless of where they are sold, it would be worth your while to inquire with your dealer if your vehicle fits the above description (model version and build date).
The good news is that not only do already-built vehicles get the update for free. Audi has revealed that it made a technological update on the e-tron 55 quattro back when the company revealed the e-tron Sportback, and the update included new software and slight hardware improvements that led to the increase in range.
That new software is the free update that is offered to existing customers. So, what does the update do to the Audi e-tron 55 quattro?
Well, it expands the usable output of the high-voltage battery up to 86 kWh (out of a gross capacity of 95 kWh). On top of that, the update changes the way the vehicle controls the front electric motor.
After the update, the front electric motor is almost completely disconnected and powered off when it is not required. It is instantly turned back on whenever more power or grip is required.
This way, Audi gets to benefit from the technical advantage of an asynchronous motor. By the way, that term means that it is capable of current-less operation without electrical drag losses.
Another change implemented by the new software focuses on the cooling system of the battery, which consists of four separate circuits. Audi has changed the volume flow rates in the coolant circuit, which will reduce the energy consumption of the entire system. This seems like just the beginning for Audi's e-tron models.
Audi's first all-electric vehicle is built at a net-zero-carbon-neutral facility in Brussels, Belgium. In Spring 2021, Audi announced it had already sold 100,000 e-tron models across the world.
