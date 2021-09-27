Corrosion Issue Hits 2021 Audi E-Tron Family, Recall Announced Stateside

More on this:

1 Audi e-tron Got a $38,000 Repair Bill for a Fender Bender in the U.S.

2 Audi’s Electrified Dakar Racer Is Part DTM Engine, Part Formula E MGUs

3 V12 Diesel Audi Q7 Drag Races New e-tron Electric SUV, the Gap Is Clean

4 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Will Have New Cells and Increased Range

5 Watch the 2022 Audi e-tron GT Hit 154 MPH Top Speed on Busy Autobahn