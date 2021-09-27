Corrosion Issue Hits 2021 Audi E-Tron Family, Recall Announced Stateside

Did you recently get yourself a new Audi e-tron electric crossover, thinking that it’s better overall than its rivals? This news concerns you then, because a recall has just been announced in the United States.
Certain examples of the zero-emission high-rider may have been assembled with “an electric component in the brake servo” that may not have been “manufactured according to the specifications”.
As a result, the part could corrode during the car’s service life, affecting the brake assist and ABS, and also the ESC and speedometer. Full mechanical braking would still be possible without the boost, the NHTSA states, though drivers could experience “increased brake pedal effort, hard brake pedal, and extended braking distance,” and they will be warned by a light in the instrument cluster.
In other words, the vehicles do not comply with the safety regulations, as there is an increased risk of accident affecting the entire lot, estimated at 38 units in the U.S. of A. The e-tron quattros included in this safety campaign, 27 of them to be more precise, were built from July 1 to 8, this year, and the e-tron Sportback Quattros between July 5 and 8. All of them were equipped with the defective part, made by Continental.
As usual, Audi’s technicians will inspect each vehicle accordingly, replacing the brake booster at no cost to customers. As the said vehicles are covered by the factory warranty, they will not offer a reimbursement plan under this recall that is otherwise expected to kick off sometime in November. Owners and dealers should hear from the car manufacturer on or before November 12.
The Audi number for the safety campaign is 47R7, and owners who want to get in touch with them at 1-800-253-2834 will have to use it. Alternatively, they can contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
As a result, the part could corrode during the car’s service life, affecting the brake assist and ABS, and also the ESC and speedometer. Full mechanical braking would still be possible without the boost, the NHTSA states, though drivers could experience “increased brake pedal effort, hard brake pedal, and extended braking distance,” and they will be warned by a light in the instrument cluster.
In other words, the vehicles do not comply with the safety regulations, as there is an increased risk of accident affecting the entire lot, estimated at 38 units in the U.S. of A. The e-tron quattros included in this safety campaign, 27 of them to be more precise, were built from July 1 to 8, this year, and the e-tron Sportback Quattros between July 5 and 8. All of them were equipped with the defective part, made by Continental.
As usual, Audi’s technicians will inspect each vehicle accordingly, replacing the brake booster at no cost to customers. As the said vehicles are covered by the factory warranty, they will not offer a reimbursement plan under this recall that is otherwise expected to kick off sometime in November. Owners and dealers should hear from the car manufacturer on or before November 12.
The Audi number for the safety campaign is 47R7, and owners who want to get in touch with them at 1-800-253-2834 will have to use it. Alternatively, they can contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.