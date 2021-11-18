2021 VW Polo GTI Launched in the UK, Costs More Than Hyundai’s i20 N

Volkswagen has opened the order books for the 2021 Polo GTI in the United Kingdom. Pricing for the front-wheel drive subcompact hot hatch kicks off at £26,430 ($35,561) on-the-road, which makes it more expensive than some of its direct rivals.
For instance, at £24,995 ($33,630), the Hyundai i20 N is more affordable. The Ford Fiesta ST is listed from £21,995 ($29,594) on the official website, including VAT, while the bigger Focus ST has an RRP of £30,255 ($40,667), after tax, the Blue Oval claims.
But what would you get in return for the aforementioned sum? That would be Volkswagen’s ubiquitous 2.0-liter TSI. The turbocharged gasoline unit, which has four cylinders, produces 207 ps (204 hp / 152 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm. It is connected to a seven-speed DSG and front-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.5 seconds, and a 240 kph (149 mph) maximum speed.
Compared to the normal Polos, the GTI has an enhanced chassis setup, larger anti-roll bar and more rigid coupling rods at the front, and stiffer axle-locating mounts at the rear. It also rides 15 mm (0.6 in) lower and features an electronic differential lock, part of the ESC and TC systems. Further assisting drivers on the go is the Adaptive Chassis Control DCC, which includes the Driving Profile Selection too.
Things such as the LED matrix headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, 8-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and others are standard. Customers will have to pay more to get the Beats premium audio, a 300-watt system with six speakers and a subwoofer, and for the 18-inch wheels, and black contrasting roof available for the white, red, and blue paint finishes. The Smokey Grey, Reef Blue, Kings Red, Deep Black, and Pure White exterior colors are standard.
