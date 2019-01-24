autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Polo GTI Somehow Beats Fiesta ST and Yaris GRMN in Wet Drag Race

24 Jan 2019, 20:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Just as we've argued for many years, Volkswagen put a de-tuned 2-liter turbo in the Polo GTI baby hot hatch, but somehow, people are still saying it's too softcore. That hasn't affected sales, though performance is a little bit less than expected, at least in the drag races we saw during 2018.
4 photos
Polo GTI Somehow Beats Fiesta ST and Yaris GRMN in Wet Drag RacePolo GTI Somehow Beats Fiesta ST and Yaris GRMN in Wet Drag RacePolo GTI Somehow Beats Fiesta ST and Yaris GRMN in Wet Drag Race
But with the weather turning wet and nasty in Britain, Lovecars put the GTI up against its main rivals and got different results. What rivals? The obvious one is the equally new Ford Fiesta ST with that zingy 1.5-liter turbo, along with the ultra-limited Yaris GRMN, the first hatch in a long time to be supercharged.

In theory, the Yaris should win this race quite easily. It's the lightest, and its 1.8-liter gets instant responses from the supercharger. So how has the Polo beaten it? Well, when the performance of FWD cars is very close, driver skill and ease of use start to play a part. Somehow, the Polo driver managed to do something everybody else couldn't which is not to get the gearbox to bog down off the line.

The GTI sprint ahead, but the Fiesta quickly launches past it. The race seems to be won by the twin-clutch gearbox clawing back lost ground doing a better job than a man with a stick can, even when that man is Tiff Needell.

The Polo also does decently well in the braking and reverse handbrake turns, but it's not designed for the autocross. You could say we're unjustifiedly supporting VW's product, but you've got to remember Tiff is as good as a stunt driver and he couldn't get the Fiesta ST to dance the way he wanted.

Once again, this is one of those races where everybody is a winner. The Yaris is rare, so if you've got one... enjoy. The Polo is comfortable and upmarket, while the Fiesta is fun and energetic.

volkswagen polo gti Hot Hatch 2019 Ford Fiesta ST Yaris GRMN
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeTOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  
 
 