2021 VW Arteon Big Sur is a Bespoke Concept Inspired by California’s Coastline

This being the flagship SEL Premium R-Line spec, it means you get 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard, together with a Harman Kardon premium sound system, also at no extra cost. As for the engine, it’s a The custom Forest Green vinyl wrap was inspired by the all-green Golf R that Rotiform brought to SEMA back in 2019. It was installed throughout the entire vehicle, including on its interior door jambs and side body pieces. This way, the color would still be visible even with the doors open.Responsible for the overall design of this Arteon were VW enthusiast Sean Maynard, Gil Plasencia of FMS Automotive, and Jason Whipple from Rotiform.“The Arteon is a hidden gem in the Volkswagen line-up,” says Plasencia. “It’s a top-of-the-line sedan that offers the elegance of a sports car, plus it includes all the features Volkswagen drivers have come to know and love – like Lane Assist, Car-Net [and] fantastic braking and handling.”Other custom features, apart from the wrap, include the gloss black 20-inch Rotiform TUF-R cast monoblock wheels with Continental Tire Extreme Contact rubber, a Voomeran Lower Valence body kit (custom front splitter, side pieces and spoiler), plus a coilover suspension that helps give this Arteon a more dynamic stance According to Plasencia, the wrap was installed so well that it almost looks like a paint job, and while the car now sits lower by an inch and a half (3.8 cm), it can actually go down even more—by two and a half inches (6.35 cm).This being the flagship SEL Premium R-Line spec, it means you getall-wheel drive as standard, together with a Harman Kardon premium sound system, also at no extra cost. As for the engine, it’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo , with 268 hp (272 PS) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.

