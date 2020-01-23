2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Pre-Orders Are Go, Production Starts This Fall

Because production of the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is scheduled to start in the autumn of 2020, Volvo’s electric crossover will be delivered to its first customers for the 2021 model year. Pricing isn’t yet available for the jacked-up sibling of the Polestar 2 fastback sedan, but the pre-order website lists a $1,000 deposit.
“Tens of thousands of consumers have shown keen interest” according to Volvo, and that’s seriously impressive given that EVs are still out of the reach of many because of their high pricing points and because of range anxiety. “Our Recharge cars are everything customers expect from a Volvo, with the addition of a state-of-the-art fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain,” said Bjorn Annwall, head of EMEA region and global commercial operations at the Swedish automaker.
The XC40 Recharge P8 is an important product for the brand not only because it’s their first all-electric model. The Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system is a marvel in its own right, featuring plenty of the Google services you’re currently using on your smartphone. Over-the-air updates are also featured, along with over 400 kilometers on a single charge and 408 PS (402 horsepower).
Even though it mirrors the output and all-wheel-drive layout of the Polestar 2 because the two share the Common Module Architecture, the XC40 Recharge P8 plays second fiddle in terms of range because it’s not as aerodynamic and because it’s a little heavier too. The Polestar is rated at 470 kilometers (292 miles).
By 2025, about 50 percent of Volvo’s global sales will be all-electric while the rest will be hybridized. This estimate is also based on the 2019 results, which saw Volvo sell 46,000 plug-ins or 23 percent more than the company did in 2018. It’s also worth remembering that Volvo will abandon turbo diesel engines by the end of 2023, leaving gasoline as your only option for internal combustion.
The all-electric XC40 is gifted with a 78-kWh battery just like the Polestar, featuring 75 kWh of usable capacity. Plug the crossover into a fast-charging station, and you’ll get to 80-percent charge in 40 minutes or thereabouts.
