Here’s What to Do to Win a Volvo During 49ers Vs Chiefs Super Bowl

In the over half a century history of the Super Bowl, only nine safeties were scored. That’s an average of one every five games, a percentage that gives Swedish carmaker Volvo enough confidence to bet big on the upcoming Super Bowl LIV.
To be played on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this year’s Big Game will be pitting NFC champion San Francisco 49ers against AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. If either of them screws up and the other scores a safety, Volvo promises to give away $1 million in cars.
That's about 20 XC90 SUVs, or a tad less V90 Cross Country, one of the more expensive models now on the local market.
To be eligible for a chance at winning one of these cars, here’s what you have to do.
First, you need to head over to this link and configure the Volvo of your dreams. It can be any car, and you can configure it any way you like. You’ll have to go through the entire process before being prompted to try and win the car.
Once that is done, you’ll have to fill in your personal information, and at the end of that a unique configuration code will be generated. You have to submit that code as your entry.
You can do this for about two weeks, starting yesterday, January 20, and up until right before the kickoff on February 2.
Then, all you’ll have to do is wait and pray that either the 49ers or the Chief write history and a safety is scored. If that happens, better start praying to the deity of your choice to send some luck your way, because Volvot will pick, at random, the winning configuration codes.
“From the invention of the three point-safety belt sixty years ago to other world firsts, safety is at the center of everything we do at Volvo,” said in a statement Jim Nichols, Brand Communications, Volvo Car USA. “In football, a safety play can be a game changer. At Volvo, our safety innovations have changed the game for millions on the road.”
You can read the terms and conditions of the Volvo Super Bowl sweepstakes in the PDF document attached below.
