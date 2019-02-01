autoevolution

How to Choke on a Nut, Die and Get an Audi e-tron GT for Free

1 Feb 2019, 15:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
As the list of 2019 Super Bowl commercials continues to grow, we’re sorry to say there’s not much to look at this year.
14 photos
Audi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a TeslaAudi e-tron GT Leaked, Looks Better Than a Tesla
Over the past week, we’ve seen our share of Super Bowl-related auto commercials and have found that most of them lack any fun, as agencies have gone for a sentimental approach instead of a grittier one.

There are, of course, exceptions, like Lexus’ presentation of the Quarterback Safety System+, but not that many.

As most of the American carmakers are already done showing their ideas for Super Bowl LIII, it’s time for the Germans to take point and bring the fun back.

If you’re not in the mood for minor spoilers, scroll back to the bottom of the page and watch the clip.

On Friday, Audi released its Super Bowl ad. Titled Cashew, the clip “tells the humorous story of one man’s version of utopia, made complete by his vision of the perfect car,” Audi says. We say it tells the story of how a guy dies choking on a cashew nut.

It’s also about how if you die this way, you get to meet your grandfather, who by some miracle gifts you a brand new Audi e-tron GT. Because, you know, you deserve one, having been killed by a nut and all that.

Be careful though not to choke while in the office, or you can kiss the GT goodbye. A colleague might be paying attention and decided to save your life, at the expense of the GT and your forever happiness.

The Audi clip is attached below. It was a fun one to watch, but also challenging for those with a keen eye for details.

As the grandfather unveils the e-tron GT, two other cars can be seen in the background. One is likely the e-tron SUV.

Can you venture to guess what the other one is?

Audi e-tron GT Audi e-tron Audi Super Bowl super bowl liii commercial ad
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 