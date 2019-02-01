How to Choke on a Nut, Die and Get an Audi e-tron GT for Free

As the list of 2019 Super Bowl commercials continues to grow, we’re sorry to say there’s not much to look at this year.
Over the past week, we’ve seen our share of Super Bowl-related auto commercials and have found that most of them lack any fun, as agencies have gone for a sentimental approach instead of a grittier one.
There are, of course, exceptions, like Lexus’ presentation of the Quarterback Safety System+, but not that many.
As most of the American carmakers are already done showing their ideas for Super Bowl LIII, it’s time for the Germans to take point and bring the fun back.
If you’re not in the mood for minor spoilers, scroll back to the bottom of the page and watch the clip.
On Friday, Audi released its Super Bowl ad. Titled Cashew, the clip “tells the humorous story of one man’s version of utopia, made complete by his vision of the perfect car,” Audi says. We say it tells the story of how a guy dies choking on a cashew nut.
It’s also about how if you die this way, you get to meet your grandfather, who by some miracle gifts you a brand new Audi e-tron GT. Because, you know, you deserve one, having been killed by a nut and all that.
Be careful though not to choke while in the office, or you can kiss the GT goodbye. A colleague might be paying attention and decided to save your life, at the expense of the GT and your forever happiness.
The Audi clip is attached below. It was a fun one to watch, but also challenging for those with a keen eye for details.
As the grandfather unveils the e-tron GT, two other cars can be seen in the background. One is likely the e-tron SUV.
Can you venture to guess what the other one is?
