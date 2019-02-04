Toyota Supra Goes All Pinball in Super Bowl Ad

autoevolution

To the tunes of The Who’s Pinball Wizard, Toyota most anticipated car in years, the 2020 Supra, made its way into the homes of millions this Sunday, immediately after Super Bowl LIII’s halftime entertainment.
This is the first time the Supra was presented on TV in a proper commercial, following the car's official introduction at the North American International Auto Show in January and just before its debut later this week at the Chicago Auto Show.

The clip presented by Toyota during Super Bowl is titled Wizard and puts the car on a pinball machine-like circuit, one it has to navigate in order to spell its own name by touching several specific points on the track. And it does, advertising to the world the return of a motoring icon following a 21-year hiatus.

The reborn Supra is now officially called GR Supra. The prefix in front of the name stands for Gazoo Racing, and it’s there to recognize the division’s involvement in the development of the car.

Built on the same platform as the new BMW Z4, the Supra is powered by a turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine that develops 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. The unit is controlled by a quick-shift 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters. Naught to sixty acceleration time has been measured to be 4.1 seconds.

When it becomes available in summer, the model will be offered in two trim levels, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. For a limited time, the Supra will be available as a Launch Edition as well. Pricing for the new Supra has been set at $49,990 for the two regular trims, while the Launch Edition will retail from $55,250.

Even if sales have not officially begun, the Toyota Supra has already proved a commercial hit. The First ever new Supra to be built, Global #1, was auctioned during the Barrett-Jackson event earlier in January for a staggering $2.1 million.

