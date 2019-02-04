Audi e-tron Charging Subscriptions Start from 4.95 EUR Per Month

Toyota Supra Goes All Pinball in Super Bowl Ad

To the tunes of The Who’s Pinball Wizard, Toyota most anticipated car in years, the 2020 Supra, made its way into the homes of millions this Sunday, immediately after Super Bowl LIII’s halftime entertainment. 5 photos



The clip presented by Toyota during Super Bowl is titled Wizard and puts the car on a pinball machine-like circuit, one it has to navigate in order to spell its own name by touching several specific points on the track. And it does, advertising to the world the return of a motoring icon following a 21-year hiatus.



The



Built on the same platform as the new



When it becomes available in summer, the model will be offered in two trim levels, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. For a limited time, the Supra will be available as a Launch Edition as well. Pricing for the new Supra has been set at $49,990 for the two regular trims, while the Launch Edition will retail from $55,250.



Even if sales have not officially begun, the Toyota Supra has already proved a commercial hit. The First ever new Supra to be built, Global #1, was



