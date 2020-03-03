2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Understatement Heaven, Quicker Than the GT2 RS

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the perfect definition of a surprise. Sure, we all knew how the Coupe looks thanks to multiple leaks, while its specs were also predicted pretty accurate (I was one of the non-believers who expected an all-new engine, though). Even so, if the 2021 model is anything like its forebearers, getting behind the wheel will amaze one, mainly thanks to the perfect juggling between Grand Tourer and supercar assets.
The Geneva-at-home affair (think: Coronavirus-caused cancelation) only sees the Turbo S being introduced, with the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six now developing 650 hp and 590 lb-ft of twist. Thanks to a new 8-speed PDK that sends power to all four corners, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, which makes it 0.1s quicker than the now-retired 991.2 GT2 RS. Oh, and if you go for the new Turbo S Convertible, you'll be on par with the 700 hp, rear-wheel-drive animal that is the 2RS.
Since the Turbo S is famous for its ability to pull back-to-back launches, drag racing fans might want to know that the machine needs 10.5 seconds to complete the quarter-mile task, while Autobahn speeders may wish to explore that 205 mph top speed - heck, with Porsche estimates traditionally being conservative, we might see even spicier figures in the real world.
Compared to its predecessor, the 992 Tubo S is wider by 1.8-inches up front and 0.7 inches at the back, while its rear wing delivers additional downforce. And, thanks to the ever-sharper Porsche features like active roll stabilization, this thing should treat corners like they're not even there.
As usual, the center-lock wheels (20-inch up front and 21-inch at the rear) and the carbon-ceramic brakes are standard on the Turbo S.
And, if you're not that familiar to the Neunelfer aesthetics, you can tell the Turbo S apart from the Carrera (S) thanks to the double-strip daytime running lights up front, the air intakes occupying the rear fenders, the said active wing and the trapezoidal exhaust tips of the non-Sport Exhaust (this is an option) system.
As far as the eye is concerned, the interior aspects setting the Turbo S aside from the Carrera (S) are limited, with examples including the branding on the analog tachometer. Then again, the list of standard features is considerably more generous, as the goodies like the 18-way power-adjustable leather seats and the Bose surround audio system come to show.
Pricing for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and Turbo S Cabriolet kicks off at $204,850 and $217,650 ($1,350 destination charge included) - as Zuffenhausen has accustomed us, this is quite a jump from the MSRPs of the outgoing models, representing a $12,900/$13,400 (the destination charge included in these prices used to sit at $1,250) - the fresh arrival will land in US showroom in late 2020.
Now, the 992 Carrera S I drove last year already delivers supercar-level performance, while covering long trips like a champ, so I can only imagine how the Turbo will feel like. Meanwhile, the other clip provides a reminder of what happens when you mix a Porsche 911 and a group of children, which unexpectedly happened during the said drive.
