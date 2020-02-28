1955 Chevrolet 3100 Is How You Choose the Colors for a Custom Build

New 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Spotted at Factory, Looks Amazing in GT Silver

View this post on Instagram Great photo of the upcoming Porsche 992 Turbo S A post shared by Porsche 992 Turbo (@992.turbo) on Feb 27, 2020 at 8:28am PST However, with the previous leak showing the 2021 911 Turbo in Guards Red, certain gear heads felt the vivid shade wasn't the ideal fit for the Turbo. Well, it looks like the example we have here, which appears to be dressed in GT Silver, might just be an even better pick - for one, this hue seems to go better with the industrial design of that front apron. And while we're talking styling, the Turbo unsurprisingly appears wider than the already-generous Carrera models.The center-lock wheels and the yellow brake calipers (these signal the presence of PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes) should mean this example is a Turbo S , since the said features are standard on this derivative, while coming as options on the "normal" Turbo.The big question revolves around the engine served by those rear-arch air intakes. As such, we could see Zuffenhausen retiring the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer animating the 991 and introducing a new engine. The latter could be based on the also-turbocharged 3.0-liter unit in the 992 Carrera (S), as is the case with the N/A 4.0-liter boxer found at the top of the 718 mid-engined range.As for the 8-speed PDK transmission replacing the 7-speed gearbox of the retired model, this is almost a certainty. Of course, there are also details that have yet to be revealed, such as the programs of the tranny (this should be more aggressive than the 8-speed PDK on the Carrera, or the way in which thesystem splits the torque).From drag racing to the Nurburgring (think: 7:25), the 992 Neunelfer Carrera S has proven it can run with supercars, while this turns into a GT once the driver stops abusing the throttle, as I found out while reviewing the rear-engined toy. So we can only imagine the stellar assets of the new Turbo!PS: You can check out all the images from the previous leaks, along with a few photos showing the covered car at the factory, in the image gallery above.