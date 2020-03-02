Porsche 911 Will Always Be ICE-Powered, Says CEO Oliver Blume

Now that electric vehicles are here to stay, the entire auto industry is shifting its focus from internal combustion engines to electricity-powered motors. And with emission regulations getting tighter by the year, some have begun wondering how long until EVs will completely take over.
To meet the new requirements, both from regulators and the customers, carmakers have embarked on an electrification race that will see by the end of 2025 a flood of eco-friendly cars being introduced. Some, few in numbers, will go all the way and completely replace ICE, but others, the majority of them, will keep them on board for the foreseeable future.
German carmaker Porsche, for instance, recently unveiled its first electric car, the Taycan. Hybrids were already on the table before that, and by 2025 about half of the Porsche range will be offered with an electric or hybrid drive.
But the 911, the quintessential Porsche, will never completely abandon ICE in favor of electricity, says the company’s CEO Oliver Blume.
In an official statement that would have probably be given on the sidelines of the now-canceled 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Blume answered questions about the introduction of a general speed limit in Germany, the Fridays for Future movement, and the electrification of the Porsche range.
Asked about the scope of the company’s electrification efforts, Blume had this to say:
“Around 50 percent of all Porsche vehicles could be sold with an electric or hybrid drive by 2025. However, Porsche will always offer combustion engines, particularly in the 911. But we can’t stop the onward march of electromobility.”
So, here’s an official confirmation of the fact that the iconic Porsche engine sound will never completely go away, at least for the time being, no matter what the world throws at the industry.
You can read the entire interview in the press release section below.
