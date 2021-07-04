4 New 2021 Nissan Rogue Crossover Utility Vehicle Going On Sale From $25,650

2021 Nissan Rogue Off-Roader Rendering Looks Like an FJ Cruiser Rival

When shopping for a small SUV/crossover in 2021, it's impossible to ignore the new Nissan Rogue. The design is fantastic, the engines are economical and the interior package is hard to beat. 30 photos



This is strictly a "what if" scenario, as the Japanese automaker is focused mainly on making vehicles that sell in high numbers. A high-riding monster on beadlock wheels seems like the last thing the Leaf maker would want to sell. In fact, Nissan is witnessing a so-called "return to rugged" with things like the 2021 Armada, the Pathfinder, and the upcoming 2022 Frontier mid-size truck. So it's impossible that company bosses don't see the need for true 4x4, especially after the Ford Bronco models received so many orders. Even below that segment, we're seeing a lot of demand for the RAV4 TRD With the way it's set up, the Rogue is probably more suited to the urban jungle than going through an Amazonian forest. But this digital conversion makes it look rugged enough to take on difficult terrain.The Russian website Kolesa made it look about as trail-ready as classic Nissan SUVs with body-and-frame construction. Because of the brand new, futuristic bodywork, the rendering looks like a real production vehicle or at least something built for the SEMA show.In turn, the mix between true 4x4 and crossover elements reminds us of one of the most collectible modern rigs, the Toyota FJ Cruiser . A modern tribute for a classic car is always interesting. You have to wonder if Nissan could make a vehicle such as this one.If they do, it's got to have a snorkel, even if it's a fake one. Nothing says "I'm different" more than taking a car that looks ready for scuba diving to the mall. Also, everybody talks about the horsepower war, but the big-wheel war is also a thing. According to Ford and Ram, 35 inches of tall rubber is now the new normal.With that kind of rolling resistance, the normal Rogue powertrain might not be up to the job. A naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter making 181 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) is the only thing you can get. We're not asking for a GT-R setup here, but the VC-Turbo or a large V6 seems more adequate.This is strictly a "what if" scenario, as the Japanese automaker is focused mainly on making vehicles that sell in high numbers. A high-riding monster on beadlock wheels seems like the last thing the Leaf maker would want to sell.