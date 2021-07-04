Monument Project Is an Autonomous Bentley-Inspired Limousine for Aristocrats

The design you have before you isn’t a real vehicle that you can go and purchase, but rather, an exploration into what future cars, aimed at luxury and comfort, could look like and behave. The idea is from exterior vehicle designer Alexis Poncelet. No, he’s not some student that just happened to do a rendering, but rather, a member of the Exterior Design Team at VW Future Center Europe.
But the Monument doesn’t have anything to do with VW, or does it? After all, Bentley is currently part of Volkswagen Group. Even though the designer doesn’t mention Bentley vehicles as the source of his inspiration, a few images show the Bentley name strapped across the rear of one of the earlier designs. One thing that is mentioned is that the Monument is built in the style of British limousines, and who else is better known for British comfort and luxury than Bentley?
The main concept behind the Monument is “to rethink what defines an expansive automotive product.” Aimed towards the customer who doesn’t look at the prices in a menu, Poncelet decided to bring forth a vehicle that is unconventional, full of prestige, and has excellent marketing positioning. Time to see what future aristocrats may be privy to.
One feature that is important to know is that this vehicle is meant to be an autonomous one; what better way to enjoy comfort and luxury? By having a chauffeur, or in this case, an AI operator. But what is rather odd is the inclusion of a steering wheel. It appears the pleasures of driving a vehicle are still something future humans will want. Even though most of the time, they’ll just be driven around by an AI.
The front of the car features a rather squared off grill much like some real vehicles are already starting to project, the Rivian truck for example. Even though the designer doesn’t specifically state that this is where sensors and features, ensuring autonomous drive, may be hidden, it looks like an optimum spot. Even though the Monument features this blocky front, the remainder of the car looks to be just right for aerodynamics.
Towards the rear of the car, large one-piece panels offer a flowing look that seems to go uninterrupted all the way to the rear of the car, where a tapered and long design offers maximum aerodynamic efficiency, in theory that is.
The Monument is also designed to be an EV. But there is no mention whatsoever regarding battery or electrical systems. The only mentions are of the progressive braking taillights and on-demand turn signals that lay hidden in the body until needed.
Now, as I find and write about these diverse futuristic and autonomous vehicle designs, I'm starting to see some trends taking shape. Some of which are those widebody wheel wells, glass canopies, and electric drive. Whether these trends will hold true in the coming years is the ultimate surprise.
