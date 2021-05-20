Toyota FJ Cruiser "Meatplow" Looks Like Mad Max Material, Zip Ties Galore

While certain rugged terrain enthusiasts might have a problem choosing between the 2021 Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler, others have a simple solution: hang on to one's Toyota FJ Cruiser. Oh, and throw in some custom bits while you're at it. Case in point with the 2007 example we have here, which is nicknamed Meatplow.
The FJ Cruiser was previewed by a 2003 concept and entered production several years later, with the mix between the sturdy body-on-frame construction and the retro styling proving to be a winning recipe. However, Toyota U.S. axed the model in 2014, with the off-roader also pulled off the Japanese market three years later—you can still grab one in other parts of the world, the Middle East, Chile, the Philippines, and South Africa.
We've been watching the thing for quite a while now, and it seems the vehicle is heading for cult car status. Well, builds like the one on our screens right now certainly keep it under the spotlights.
Owned by an Alabama-based gearhead whose Instagram handle is fj_wasted, this looks like a home-brewed proposal. If you drove it onto the live set of the coming-in-2023 Furiosa Mad Max spinoff, chances are nobody would suspect a thing.
The SUV came to the world as a 2007 FJ Cruiser and now packs a supercharger because "only those mobile enough to scavenge or brutal enough to pillage will survive"—that's a Mad Max 2 quote, by the way.
Now, the most common application of the sort involves the 4.0-liter V6 motor receiving a TRD (Toyota Racing Development) blower, in which case we can talk about a minimum output of 304 hp and 334 lb-ft (453 Nm) of twist.
The apocalypse-embracing look of the Toyota starts straight with the Method Race Wheels. Sure, the beadlock units are wrapped in All-Terrain rubber supplied by BF Goodrich, but we have to mention the grinder-style ornament of the first, along with the custom white branding adorning the latter.
There's serious protection across the vehicle, but each piece has studied negligence to it, all with a deep rust flavor. Oh, and would you look at that crosshair-style hood ornament!
The "battle scar" livery of the thing is also worth mentioning, especially since it also covers important parts of the greenhouse. The devil is in the details with this Toyota FJ Cruiser, from the sturdy side steps that match the front bull bar to the zip tie riot showcased in the Instagram post below.
As for the custom badges, you can't expect such a project to skip them, can you?
