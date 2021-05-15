2022 Dacia Duster Facelift Will Debut on June 22nd With 8.0-inch Touchscreen

Redesigned inside and out for 2017, the Duster will receive a mid-cycle refresh on June 22nd according to a leaked roadmap. The facelifted crossover will also be offered with a dual-clutch transmission for the range-topping engine - the four-cylinder TCe 150 - as an option over the six-speed manual.
According to Rhomb1981 of the Worldscoop forums, the second phase of the Duster was originally scheduled to launch in June 2021. The semiconductor crisis postponed the utility vehicle’s launch to September 2021, which is going to cost the Romanian carmaker a few valuable orders.
For example, the Ford Motor Company expects the chip shortage to affect its adjusted EBIT by $1.0 to $2.5 billion. To understand how many dollar bills we’re actually talking about here, the Blue Oval reported $1.7 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the final quarter of 2020.
Turning our attention back to the 2022 model year Duster, the low-cost utility vehicle from Romania will receive the latest Media Display and Media Nav from the all-new Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway. This infotainment system is rocking an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a “Car” tab for specific ADAS settings.
The most notable differences between Media Display and Media Nav come in the guise of audio speakers (four and six) and how the user connects his phone to the infotainment system (wired and wireless CarPlay and Auto).
Based on the leaked roadmap, pricing for certain versions of the Sandero hatchback and Lodgy people carrier will be increased in June although we don’t know if these changes apply to Romania, France, or every European market. Considering that orders for the Spring electric hatchback are listed for June as well, the said document appears to apply to the French market.
Going forward, the Sandero will receive a sunroof in July, the Spring Comfort Plus will be launched in October, and the lineup will be completed by three other variants in 2022. These are the Comfort, Cargo, and Business, which feature the 33-kW motor and 27.4-kWh battery of the Comfort Plus.
