Dacia Duster Goes After Spaceborne Tesla Roadster, Will Never Catch It

In case you forgot there’s an actual car roaming the open space of our solar system, here’s a quick reminder: Musk’s own midnight cherry Tesla Roadster is (supposedly) still out there, presently at a distance of 141.40 million miles (225,5 million km and counting), according to tracking website Whereisroadster.
Actually sending a car in space must have been the craziest thing humans ever attempted (and succeeded) since space exploration efforts began. A publicity stunt in itself, the launch actually helped prove the prowess of the Falcon Heavy rocket as it made its maiden flight (and landing) back in February 2018.
The feat is so crazy that it will probably never be attempted again. Not in the real-life, at least, because there’s nothing stopping people from imagining they can match Musk's insane genius when it comes to this kind of stunts and exploits.
And even if someone would send another car in space, it will probably not be a Romanian-made Dacia. But this did not stop the company from announcing on April 1 the arrival of the Dustar (with an "a") Space Venture, a newly-minted division headed by a brand new guy on the automotive scene, someone named Noel Armstrong, and the launch into space of a Duster-based SUV.
“Going to space is a dream for many, but we want to show that you can make a little go a long way and make it a reality. I’m over the moon that we begin by sending our rugged and robust Dacia Duster to seriously new heights today,” Noel was quoted as saying as a nondescript rocket carried the vehicle into orbit.
The overly-obvious April 1 joke is fun enough to watch (check the video below for more SpaceX-like action), considering how it comes from a brand based in a country that barely has a carmaking pedigree, and a virtually non-existent space program.
