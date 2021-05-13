2022 Dacia Duster Facelift Spied With New LED Signature Lighting, 4WD Badge

Still based on the underpinnings of the first generation, the Duster is getting on a bit from a visual standpoint as well. The compact crossover was redesigned in 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and a mid-cycle refresh is likely to be presented by the end of 2021 for MY 2022.
Inspired by the all-new Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway that feature the CMF-B vehicle architecture from Renault, the headlights will adopt Y-shaped running lights. Photographed with minimal camouflage by the members of the Dacia Duster Trails & Technical group on Facebook, the facelifted crossover is also equipped with Y-shaped taillight graphics.
Both prototypes feature double-spoke alloy wheels with a machined finish and black accents. Their design is similar yet different from the alloy wheels that Dacia offers on the range-topping SL Blueline and Prestige trim levels.
The dark-colored validation prototype sweetens the deal with 4WD badges on the front-fender trim pieces, which proves the oft-repeated claptrap about 2WD-only powertrains wrong. Speaking of the oily bits, the selectable all-wheel drive with a center differential is sourced from the Nissan parts bin.
Prospective owners of the Duster should be aware 4WD helps put the power down off the beaten path at the cost of a degree of departure angle (33 versus 34 degrees). As for engine options, six are offered for MY 2021.
The list opens with the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo, followed by the TCe 130 and TCe 150 four-cylinder turbo gasoline mills. Diesel options include the four-cylinder dCi 95 and dCi 115, and the final powerplant comes in the guise of the TCe ECO-G 100. As the name implies, the latter is a twin-fuel turbo three-cylinder that runs on either gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas.
Some people are looking forward to mild hybrids and the E-Tech system from Renault, but it remains to be seen if the low-cost automaker from Romania can make a case for them. Another limiting factor is the B0 platform, which is the low-cost version of the Nissan B platform that dates back to 2002.
