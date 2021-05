2022 Dacia Duster Facelift Spied With New LED Signature Lighting, 4WD Badge

4WD

Inspired by the all-new Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway that feature the CMF-B vehicle architecture from Renault, the headlights will adopt Y-shaped running lights. Photographed with minimal camouflage by the members of the Dacia Duster Trails & Technical group on Facebook, the facelifted crossover is also equipped with Y-shaped taillight graphics.Both prototypes feature double-spoke alloy wheels with a machined finish and black accents. Their design is similar yet different from the alloy wheels that Dacia offers on the range-topping SL Blueline and Prestige trim levels.The dark-colored validation prototype sweetens the deal withbadges on the front-fender trim pieces, which proves the oft-repeated claptrap about 2WD-only powertrains wrong. Speaking of the oily bits, the selectable all-wheel drive with a center differential is sourced from the Nissan parts bin.Prospective owners of the Duster should be aware 4WD helps put the power down off the beaten path at the cost of a degree of departure angle (33 versus 34 degrees). As for engine options, six are offered for MY 2021.The list opens with the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo, followed by the TCe 130 and TCe 150 four-cylinder turbo gasoline mills. Diesel options include the four-cylinder dCi 95 and dCi 115, and the final powerplant comes in the guise of the TCe ECO-G 100. As the name implies, the latter is a twin-fuel turbo three-cylinder that runs on either gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas Some people are looking forward to mild hybrids and the E-Tech system from Renault, but it remains to be seen if the low-cost automaker from Romania can make a case for them. Another limiting factor is the B0 platform, which is the low-cost version of the Nissan B platform that dates back to 2002.