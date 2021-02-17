Toyota FJ Cruiser "Tan Truck" Looks Like a Riot, Rides on Gigantic Tires

With truck-based SUVs having recovered some of their lost popularity these days, it's no secret that many enthusiasts expect Toyota to deliver a successor to the brilliant FJ Cruiser introduced in the mid-2000s. However, the chances of a revival are slim, and perhaps the electric revolution will see the carmaker reviving this retro-inspired offroader.
As such, many FJ Cruiser owners are hanging on to their machines, with some of these evolving into effervescent builds. Well, the FJ Cruiser we have here, which is being turned into a pickup truck by a Utah-based aficionado, is a perfect example of the trend mentioned in the intro.
Given the suicide rear doors of the toy (no pun intended), the cutting required by the transformation could've only targeted the luggage compartment of the vehicle. Nevertheless, the enthusiasts, whose Instagram account you'll find below, decided to go for a "regular cab" and a respectable bed, so the vehicle is now a two-seater.
As you'll notice in the first post below, a lot of cutting and welding has been required, while the work-in-progress status of the project means the work is far from over. The cabin is currently open and the bed needs quite a bit of extra metal, while smaller details, such as the custom front bumper or taillights, also need further polish. And it looks like the tan finish of the machine is here to stay, hence the nickname we delivered in the title.
Moving our attention to what's going on under the vehicle, the rugged terrain abilities of the Toyota have been seriously improved, thanks to bits involving monstrous 43-inch tires wrapped around beadlock wheels, Dana axles, and custom suspension work.
And with the engine bay accommodating the TRD (Toyota Racing Development) supercharger for the 4.0-liter V6 of the machine, the thing should pack at least 304 hp and 334 lb-ft (453 Nm) of twist, so the giggles are guaranteed.
Come to think of it, this sort of conversion only strengthens the bond between the FJ Cruiser and the Land Cruiser it shares so many tech bits with since the DNA of the latter features plenty of truck genes. As such, we're looking forward to seeing this build reaching its final form. Speaking of which, the project is inspired by another FJ truck knows as "The Bruiser," which you can check out in the final Insta post below.
