2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rendering Shows Bipolar AMG/T-Modell Conversion

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is out and while that holds zero practical significance for 99.9 percent of the world's population, somehow, it's still big news.
If there's one model that Mercedes can't afford to get wrong, it's the S-Class. It can misfire with any other vehicle in its lineup - and, occasionally, it has - but it needs to get the range-topping limousine right because this is the very embodiment of the brand's ethos. It is what's holding it together, if you will.
Forget about what some ill-informed people might tell you - the S-Class has no real rival. Both Audi and BMW have tried to steal its thunder and failed so far. That's because none of the two competing brands have the same connection with the concepts of luxury and comfort as Mercedes-Benz does, and unless they change their philosophy dramatically, they probably never will. This segment is just one of those where the others have to settle for second place at best.
Luckily for Mercedes, the new S-Class won't have just the model's past glory to rely on for success, but also the many excellent features it brings to the table. The limousine has Level 3 autonomy all but figured out, and while we've seen most of its features before, they never came in such an appealing overall package. Hell, it even promises electric mobility with the upcoming PHEV version reportedly providing 100 kilometers (62 miles) of battery-powered range.
For now, though, the powertrain options are pretty limited, which is why an AMG version needs to be created using digital wizardry. However, instead of stopping at making the S-Class look sportier, the author of this manipulation (@superrenderscars) decided to go for a two-in-one and give the limousine a bigger trunk a well.
For some reason, wagons and luxury go together like water and oil. Don't take this literally - the wagons won't form bubbles when dropped inside luxury vehicles before eventually separating completely - but they just seem to refuse to mix. The closest you'll get is a shooting brake (of the real kind), but that body style is a dying breed as well.
So, how about this S63 T-Modell? Well, if you like wagons, we see no reason why you wouldn't like this too. If you don't, just take the modified front and paste it over the limousine for a rendition of the plain S63. It's a win-win situation.
