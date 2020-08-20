BMW 7 Series Touring Rendering Is What Happens When You Flatten an X7 SUV

BMW was the best-selling luxury brand in the US last year, trumping both Mercedes-Benz and Lexus to claim the top spot with nearly 9,000 more cars sold than its closest rival.
That being said, ask people what they would choose between a 7 Series and an S-Class, and most of them will likely go for the latter. The range-topper from Merc has gained quite a reputation for being the epitome of comfort, and in a segment where you're more likely to be driven than actually sit behind the wheel, that's all that matters.
That "ultimate driving machine" slogan that BMW so proudly uses may help it sell most of its models, but it does very little to boost sales for the 7 Series. Here, you don't care about cornering ability, but the levels of pampering. Sure, the Bavarian limousine is pretty good at it, but it's not the best, and we doubt BMW would willingly settle for anything less than that.
So, what could the Bavarians do to gain the edge? Well, definitely something other than offering a Touring version of their up-scale limousine. Historically speaking, the two have never gone well together, and with the market for wagons on a decline, there's definitely no reason to start mixing them now.
Besides, anyone interested in something luxury-oriented with a bigger trunk has the X7 SUV to look at. We know some people hate SUVs more than warm beer, but those people have only two options: make do with the limited trunk space of the 7 Series and curse the times we live in and whoever made SUVs the body style of choice, or see what life is like for the common people by downgrading to a 5 Series Touring. Horrible, I know.
Feasibility aside, it's worth noting just how natural kelsonik has managed to make this rendering look. Well, maybe that's because BMW models look so much alike these days that when looking at this, you might just as well see a 5 Series Touring with a chromed grille.
All this talk of a BMW 7 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz S-Class has piqued our interest. Now, we desperately want to see an S-Class T-Modell, as ridiculous as that idea alone might sound. Or should we just pop the image of a GLS-Class in Photoshop and squash it? It's not like we have the skill to do it any other way, which is why we rely on people like kelsonik here.
