2021 Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition Coming to the States for $32,670

Exactly 100 years ago, in the peace years between the two world wars, a Japanese carmaker by the name Mazda was founded. As usual in such occasions, that means throughout 2020 we’ll get some special machines from the company meant to celebrate the anniversary.
Without a doubt one of the most exciting news is the fact that the MX-5, Mazda’s and the world’s best-selling roadster ever, is putting on some special clothing for the occasion. Called 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5, the special edition of the car was announced back in April.
Now, two months later, we get confirmation the model will be making it stateside as well, and even if we don’t have an official launch date (by the end of the year is all the Japanese are saying) we’re still hyped about this.
For the local market the special edition is based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring and will be offered in both RF and soft-top versions. Wrapped in Snowflake White Pearl Mica, the looks of the model are offset by red accents on the top and interior, where the habitat has been designed as a nod to the carmaker’s first ever passenger car, the R360 coupe.
There are the mandatory badges here and there (on the front fender, wheel center caps, and even the key fob), but nothing changes engine-wise compared to the stock version.
This particular MX-5 is powered by a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine good for 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. The powerplant can be paired to either a six-speed manual transmission (complete with a limited-slip differential), or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Mazda will ask between $32,670 for the MX-5 6-Speed MT and $35,750 for the MX-5 6-Speed AT. Full details on the features of this special roadster can be found in the press release section below.
