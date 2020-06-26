Tuning Kit Gifts Mazda MX-5 NC With 224 BHP

The roadster segment is not a particularly lucrative one (even though there are some exciting propositions currently on the market), but it too has its champions. In this case, the champion is the Mazda MX-5 - known here and there as the Miata.
The small Japanese two-seat convertible was introduced in 1989 and quickly rose to the status of best-selling model in its class, a title it holds to this day. And even if the latest incarnation is to die for, the appeal of older generations doesn’t seem to wane off either. Especially when someone somewhere comes up with an insane tuning package.
UK-based tuning shop BBR announced this week the availability of a new package for the MX-5 NC, the third generation of the model that was made starting with 2005. And the tuning kit adds quite a lot of power to the small-sized roadster.
More precisely, careful tinkering under the hood brings an extra 67 bhp and 36 lb-ft of torque to the table, getting the total the 2.0-liter engine is capable of producing all the way up to 224 bhp and 174 lb-ft (236 Nm) of torque available between 4,000 and 6,000 rpm.
The increase in power was achieved mostly by boosting the engine’s inlet efficiency, but modifications were also made to the exhaust. The fun part is that no one will know what a monster such a converted MX-5 is, as besides the BBR badges for front wings and trunk lid, there will be no body modifications.
Also, if for some reason someone finds the upgrade unsettling, the process is completely reversible.
The upgrade kit is offered by BBR either as a do-it-yourself affair, in which case the price is set at £3,495 ($4,333) or as a complete installation at BBR’s garages, and that would set customers back £4,295 ($5,325). Owners who already have the previous upgrade kit fitted (one BBR launched a while ago) will only have to pay £2,495 ($3,094) for it.
