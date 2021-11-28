2021 Lamborghini Urus for Sale in Sunny California, Looks Like It's Been Mauled by a Bear

3 Urus Super SUV Leads the Lamborghini Pack to New Record Sales

Located in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, looking all dusty, and sitting next to other Should you be bold enough to take on such a project that’s probably bound to give you insomnia, then you should check out the ad on Copart . The Lamborghini Urus in question is almost brand new, as it had around 700 miles (~1,130 km) on the clock when something bad happened to it.The damages are quite significant and include a ripped-off door on the front passenger side, and missing right front fender. The hood bears the battle scars too, and so does a small chunk of the front bumper. The suspension on the left rear side appears to have collapsed, and at least two airbags were deployed.Elsewhere, the super SUV , with a satin grey look on top of the red leather interior, looks more than decent. More importantly, however, it is said to drive, so this means that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is capable of pushing out 641 brake horsepower (650 ps / 478) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and up to 190 mph (305 kph), was not affected in the otherwise mysterious incident.Located in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, looking all dusty, and sitting next to other damaged rides , most of which are probably up for grabs, this Lamborghini Urus is casually waiting for someone to take it home and bring it back to its original shine. We’d recommend, as always, to take your time and inspect the wreckage in person, in the presence of a trusty mechanic, before doing any bidding, if possible, and make sure that it doesn’t hide other flaws.

