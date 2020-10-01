2021 Jeep Cherokee Embraces the LUX Way of Life for Latitude Trim

Jeep’s Cherokee was the nameplate responsible for the birth of the Sport Utility Vehicle as we know it today, and the model itself has been on an ample journey of self-discovery over the decades. It was first a sporty version of a full-size SUV, then it morphed into one of the first compact SUVs on the market, and is now an exponent of the crossover variety.
With such credentials, no wonder the American off-road specialist grants itself the benefit of playing with the Cherokee configurations as it sees fit. For example, new for the 2021 model year comes the Cherokee Latitude LUX, a version that should deliver “a new level of comfort, luxury and safety, combined with unmatched capability.”
The model joins the existing range of Cherokee trims - Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited and Trailhawk - and is available for order and sale right now from Jeep dealerships. Pricing kicks off at an U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $30,145 for 4x2 versions and $31,645 for 4x4 models (excludes $1,495 destination).
As the name suggests, the Cherokee Latitude LUX comes with a raft of premium features, such as Nappa leather seats, remote start, the newest 8.4-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect infotainment system version with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an Alpine sound system, among others.
Safety is also high on its list of credentials, with the model including full LED lighting, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, to name a few.
In an interesting move, this version comes standard with the Pentastar 3.2-liter V6 engine, while the turbo 2.0-liter in-line four is optional – though both have about the same power rating (271 and 270 hp, respectively).
When selecting the 4x4 version, the Latitude LUX comes standard with Jeep’s well known Selec-Terrain traction control system and rear-axle disconnect technology. Optional goodies include the Comfort and Convenience, Sun and Sound, as well as the Trailer Tow groups.
