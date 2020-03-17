2021 Jaguar XJ Spied Braving the Cold, EV Prototype Sports Towing Ball

Introduced in 1968 as Jaguar’s flagship sedan, the XJ went through numerous changes over the years. From six to eight cylinders to twelve then back to four, from three- to eight-speed transmissions, and the list goes on. Nevertheless, the outgoing generation is a bit of a has-been.
Penned by Ian Callum and produced between 2010 and 2019, the X351 is showing its age both inside and out. It was never a match for the S-Class from Mercedes-Benz in terms of luxury and the 7 Series from BMW as far as driving dynamics are concerned, but nevertheless, Jaguar did its best for a relatively small company with far smaller research and development funds.
By the end of 2020, we’ll celebrate a year since the X351 has left us as well as the arrival of an all-new breed. Jaguar has developed the XJ into an all-electric car, underpinned by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture that we’ve been hearing about since 2018. Developed for multiple levels of electrification starting with mild hybrids, the MLA is compatible with the Ingenium inline-six that Land Rover utilizes in the 2020 Range Rover Sport HST.
The camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery, however, is the XJ EV with know-how from the I-Pace. It’s widely believed the 90.2-kWh battery of the electric crossover will be borrowed, along with the dual-motor drivetrain. Nick Rogers, the head of product engineering, is adamant that driving range will top 470 kilometers (292 miles) based on pre-production estimates.
What’s a little bit curious about this prototype is the towing ball sticking from underneath the rear bumper. The I-Pace, for example, can be outfitted with a towing system capable of up to 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds). The accessories brochure for the e-crossover also includes a tow bar-mounted bicycle carrier with a capacity for two, and the pricing isn’t too shabby either.
It’s hard to guesstimate where the charging port may be located, but just like the I-Pace, the design team went forward with pop-out door handles for a flush and aerodynamic appearance. If you know your Jags well, you may also be aware that these handles are troublesome in freezing weather.
