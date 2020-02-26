Frankenstein 1968 Jaguar XK Is Still Looking for an Owner After All These Years

4 1968 Jaguar XK-E Roadster - the Words "Full Custom" Have Never Been Truer

It’s rare for a Jaguar E-Type to get this little love, but then again, this isn’t your regular E-Type. It’s a 1968 Jaguar XK-E that, after a terrible accident, became an entirely different thing. 19 photos



The full restoration process, or "ground up custom rebuild," as the owner calls it, ended 6 years ago. The car is ugly, no doubt, but at least the amount of work that this guy put into it is worth more than 8 grand. Maybe? Purists would call – and have called – this thing an abomination. Non-purists are less harsh in their choice of words, but the consensus is the same: this is one ugly car. It’s striking, that much is true, but it’s also baffling and downright ugly.This would explain why the owner is still trying to sell it on eBay with no success. He first listed it in 2017 , then again earlier this month, and now it’s back online . The starting bid is at $10,000 and considering he was looking to get $80,000 for it back in 2017, it’s safe to say he’s aiming for a price in that neighborhood.The bad news (for him) is that his other attempt this month failed to get him even close to that price range: bidding stopped at $8,300 after 9 people bid.At the very least, this Frankenstein of a car has an interesting story. The owner says the original Jaguar belonged to a friend of his, who was involved in a roll-over crash that totaled it. The friend wanted to write the car off and be done with it, but the current owner decided against it. Maybe he should have let the poor Jag die.Right now, only some of the front part is from the original car, with the most notable being the windshield. The headlights are from a 2004 Ford Taurus and the seats from a Datsun 240Z. There’s a 1990 Chevrolet TPI 350 under the hood, and the rear-frame is from a 1974 Cadillac with wider rear wheels and flared arches. How’s that for a surprising twist on a Jaguar?The owner says that all body panels are metal sheets (“no fiber glass was used”) and the color is Viper Red. He also says with some regret that the car hasn’t even broken 1,000 miles (it has about 680 miles on the clock), so he’s eager to find someone willing to take it on the road.The full restoration process, or "ground up custom rebuild," as the owner calls it, ended 6 years ago. The car is ugly, no doubt, but at least the amount of work that this guy put into it is worth more than 8 grand. Maybe?