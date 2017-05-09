1968 Jaguar XK-E Roadster - the Words "Full Custom" Have Never Been Truer

For you and I - and most of the other intelligent life forms on this Earth - it is absolutely inconceivable to own a classic Jaguar XK-E Roadster and turn it into anything other than a better-looking Jaguar XK-E Roadster.





However, when you're a custom car builder with plenty of years of chopping up cars under your belt and you get your hands on one of these, you might look at it in a different way. It's exactly what Peter Harris did, the man responsible for this abomination whose only saving grace is that it's so bad, you can at least laugh about it.



Pete is now selling the car on eBay, and it comes with an asking price of $80,000. The bidding currently sits at ten times less than that, and if there's any justice in the world, it's going to stay there. Unless somebody takes mercy on the poor thing and decides to try the world's most complicated restoration job. Actually, it's more of a reconstruction.



What you see there is the automotive definition of a Frankenstein monster. The red roadster has parts from



But before you judge too hard, know this: it has an Alpine radio with a hidden antenna. Thank God. Can you even imagine the disastrous design consequences of having the antenna in plain sight?



bid on this thing that was once a Jaguar.