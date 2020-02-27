2021 Jaguar E-Pace Spied With Mid-Life Facelift

Brexit has done a number on Jaguar, who's got to deal with emissions regulations and slowing sales as well. However, it's safe to assume that the future of the E-Pace crossover is safe since we've just spotted a prototype for the next model year.
Jaguar isn't selling that many of the sports sedans it was famous for, but the E-Pace and F-Pace crossovers are doing well. Don't let the name fool you; this isn't an electric vehicle, though it could be electrified.
New emissions targets in Europe are on their way, and the go-to solution for most automakers has been to install mild-hybrid technology on nearly all engines. The JLR group already announced something like that for the top-end 300 horsepower Range Rover Evoque, but we wouldn't be surprised if almost every E-Type requires battery assistance.
The systems normally work by regenerating energy while the vehicle is slowing down and shutting off the engine as much as possible. The E-Pace needs every bit of help it can get since this tiny-looking SUV weighs almost two metric tons.
Most of that stuff doesn't concern the American buyers, but a mid-life facelift will. As this winter testing prototype shows, the E-Pace sports a revised set of headlights, new bumpers, fresh wheels, and other smaller changes.
America's cheapest Jaguar SUV currently starts from about $39,000 and is offered with 246 and 296-hp versions of a 2-liter turbocharged engine, both matched with a 9-speed automatic.
The most common engine in Europe is probably going to be the 2-liter diesel. In the case of a direct rival, the VW Tiguan, you can currently only get it with the 2.0 TDI 150 hp, despite the model once boasting a huge range.
This facelift, which should be shown towards the end of the year, might also introduce new interior features, luxury equipment or safety systems.
New emissions targets in Europe are on their way, and the go-to solution for most automakers has been to install mild-hybrid technology on nearly all engines. The JLR group already announced something like that for the top-end 300 horsepower Range Rover Evoque, but we wouldn't be surprised if almost every E-Type requires battery assistance.
The systems normally work by regenerating energy while the vehicle is slowing down and shutting off the engine as much as possible. The E-Pace needs every bit of help it can get since this tiny-looking SUV weighs almost two metric tons.
Most of that stuff doesn't concern the American buyers, but a mid-life facelift will. As this winter testing prototype shows, the E-Pace sports a revised set of headlights, new bumpers, fresh wheels, and other smaller changes.
America's cheapest Jaguar SUV currently starts from about $39,000 and is offered with 246 and 296-hp versions of a 2-liter turbocharged engine, both matched with a 9-speed automatic.
The most common engine in Europe is probably going to be the 2-liter diesel. In the case of a direct rival, the VW Tiguan, you can currently only get it with the 2.0 TDI 150 hp, despite the model once boasting a huge range.
This facelift, which should be shown towards the end of the year, might also introduce new interior features, luxury equipment or safety systems.