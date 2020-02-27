2021 Jaguar E-Pace Spied With Mid-Life Facelift

autoevolution
Brexit has done a number on Jaguar, who's got to deal with emissions regulations and slowing sales as well. However, it's safe to assume that the future of the E-Pace crossover is safe since we've just spotted a prototype for the next model year.
Jaguar isn't selling that many of the sports sedans it was famous for, but the E-Pace and F-Pace crossovers are doing well. Don't let the name fool you; this isn't an electric vehicle, though it could be electrified.

New emissions targets in Europe are on their way, and the go-to solution for most automakers has been to install mild-hybrid technology on nearly all engines. The JLR group already announced something like that for the top-end 300 horsepower Range Rover Evoque, but we wouldn't be surprised if almost every E-Type requires battery assistance.

The systems normally work by regenerating energy while the vehicle is slowing down and shutting off the engine as much as possible. The E-Pace needs every bit of help it can get since this tiny-looking SUV weighs almost two metric tons.

Most of that stuff doesn't concern the American buyers, but a mid-life facelift will. As this winter testing prototype shows, the E-Pace sports a revised set of headlights, new bumpers, fresh wheels, and other smaller changes.

America's cheapest Jaguar SUV currently starts from about $39,000 and is offered with 246 and 296-hp versions of a 2-liter turbocharged engine, both matched with a 9-speed automatic.

The most common engine in Europe is probably going to be the 2-liter diesel. In the case of a direct rival, the VW Tiguan, you can currently only get it with the 2.0 TDI 150 hp, despite the model once boasting a huge range.

This facelift, which should be shown towards the end of the year, might also introduce new interior features, luxury equipment or safety systems.

