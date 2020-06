2021 Ford F-150 Rendered as Sporty Single Cab, With Lift Kit and More

The F-150 is the most important model for Ford, but the company seems to have decided it doesn't need a Single Cab. We think this is a sign of the times we live in.We're no longer in the era of super-simple full-size utility vehicles with crank windows, rubber carpets, and two speakers. Now, every truckmaker tries to offer a giant infotainment screen and leather seats, justifying price tags of $50,000 or more.Trucks can now be considered luxury vehicles, and many models are used for the daily commute to the office and during family vacations. So is there still a need for an old-fashioned single-cab, 2-seater pickup? Probably not.The GMC Sierra, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra must have dropped this feature about three years ago. Meanwhile, Ford and Chevy were still big enough to offer a sub-$30,000 workhorse.We still don't know why we're showing you this short-bed 2-door 2021 F-150 rendering from wb.artist20. However, it undeniably looks cool. Maybe it reminds us of a Roush Performance race truck from 20 years ago, or maybe a 770 horsepower F-150 Super Snake from Shelby . And who here remembers the SVT Lightning from the early 2000s?I suppose there's very little room for a "classic" sports truck, small and low. Everybody wants something that looks like a lifted Raptor and comes with at least 600 horsepower. Speaking of which, Ram and Chevy are working on something like that right now.The same digital artist also tried a few lifted looks for the new F-150 Limited just for the fun of it. It still looks too luxurious, so if you need a fix of "Raptor," here's his take on that.