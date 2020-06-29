2021 Ford F-150 Rendered as Sporty Single Cab, With Lift Kit and More

The F-150 is the most popular vehicle in America, and a new one doesn't come along very often. However, last week, we did get the 2021 Ford F-150, which strikes a nice balance between being familiar and fresh.
The F-150 is the most important model for Ford, but the company seems to have decided it doesn't need a Single Cab. We think this is a sign of the times we live in.
We're no longer in the era of super-simple full-size utility vehicles with crank windows, rubber carpets, and two speakers. Now, every truckmaker tries to offer a giant infotainment screen and leather seats, justifying price tags of $50,000 or more.
Trucks can now be considered luxury vehicles, and many models are used for the daily commute to the office and during family vacations. So is there still a need for an old-fashioned single-cab, 2-seater pickup? Probably not.
The GMC Sierra, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra must have dropped this feature about three years ago. Meanwhile, Ford and Chevy were still big enough to offer a sub-$30,000 workhorse.
We still don't know why we're showing you this short-bed 2-door 2021 F-150 rendering from wb.artist20. However, it undeniably looks cool. Maybe it reminds us of a Roush Performance race truck from 20 years ago, or maybe a 770 horsepower F-150 Super Snake from Shelby. And who here remembers the SVT Lightning from the early 2000s?
I suppose there's very little room for a "classic" sports truck, small and low. Everybody wants something that looks like a lifted Raptor and comes with at least 600 horsepower. Speaking of which, Ram and Chevy are working on something like that right now.
The same digital artist also tried a few lifted looks for the new F-150 Limited just for the fun of it. It still looks too luxurious, so if you need a fix of "Raptor," here's his take on that.
Which is more your style? These are my edits of the new F-150 Limited as a single cab lowered and lifted. It's starting to grow on me how about you?