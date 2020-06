Many artists have done a pretty good job at capturing the essence of the new F-150, but since it's the latest, we thought the rendering by wb.artist20 would be one of the most accurate. And it's the Raptor no less , which we're still not sure they're going to show.It's pretty easy to spot the cosmetic changes at the front of the truck. Ford has made the already butch grille even beefier by extending it toward the headlights. These, in turn, are becoming a bit more block and will drop the little notch in the middle. You could say that this element looks similar to the GMC Sierra.Of course, the super-sized wheels are to be ignored here. Ford isn't going to suddenly start making monster trucks. However, many Raptor owners have lifted their rigs.Ford is yet to confirm whether the Raptor will be part of the F-150 launch, but we wouldn't expect it to be. Speculation is still rampant surrounding this model, as people want an engine upsizing to happen.Is Ford able to go back to the V8? That's a million-dollar question, especially in the context of the upcoming Ram Rebel TRX with its Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter. That thing will make the EcoBoost Raptor seem unprepared for battle.The new F-150 is said to be " the most powerful light-duty full-size pickup " which is an excellent sign that they Shelby GT500 V8 will be adapted for trucking. Perhaps as important as power is efficiency. Leaked technical details suggest the new F-150 hybrid model is going to be one of the cleanest in the segment thanks to a 3.5-liter V6 and an onboard battery system that can power your miters and drills in a pinch.