Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Gets Stuck in Snow and Is Towed by a Toyota Hilux

7 Nov 2017, 16:23 UTC ·
by
The best-selling vehicle in North America isn't a Toyota, a Chevrolet or Volkswagen - no, it's the Ford F-150 Series pickup truck, so suggesting anything slightly worse than it being extraordinary can be quite a dangerous decision.
Out of the entire range, the Raptor is by far the most iconic version. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine dishing out 450 hp, so that's one reason why it's so popular. Ford says the SVT Raptor is a high-performance pickup but also a tough off-roading machine that can go pretty much anywhere.

Well, Chris Harris and Mike Spinelli of NBC Sports' DRIVE show would like to disagree. In a trailer for an upcoming episode (airs November 9), the pair is shown driving the Blue Oval pickup truck through a snowy field (they say it's a glacier, but it looks like a flat field) in Iceland, only to end up beached in the slushy white stuff.

It's hard to tell whether any of this is real or the two learned the tricks from the old Top Gear crew who are renowned for how they staged their materials. One of the best examples - which also led to a small scandal - was the Tesla Roadster review where the person dropping off the car said he saw how the script mentioned the EV would run out of power.

Well, whatever the case, it took a Toyota Hilux (admittedly modified), a rope that looked as though it could hold an oil tanker tied in the harbor and an Icelander who looked dressed for going to the beach despite the obvious cold temperature to get Raptor going.

Raptor fans aren't going to take this lightly and Chris Harris and particularly Mike Spinelli, the one who was driving, might have a few questions to answer. For their sake, we hope this was just bad driving and not some stunt meant to raise the people's interest in the show because a lot of people won't be happy about it.

